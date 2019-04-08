UEW: School officially opens today after weeks of shutdown

Students of the University of Winneba, UEW, are expected to report to campus today April 8, 2019, as the school officially reopens after weeks of shutdown.
A protest by the UEW students in demanding for the reinstatement of some sacked lecturers last month turned violent resulting in the destruction of property forcing the Regional Security Council REGSEC to shut down the school temporarily. Three out of the eight dismissed lecturers have since been reinstated.
A statement from the school’s Governing Council said the University Management and the Academic Board has been tasked to review its academic calendar to cater for the loss of time and ensure that staff and students work collaboratively to return academic work to normalcy.
In an interview with Starr News the PRO for UEW, Ernest Azutiga commenting on the level of destruction by the students witnessed after the demonstration said:
''For the class louvres and doors they have been fixed, other works are also ongoing.Those facilities we term very critical have been fixed and ready to have students in those facilities to enjoy some minimum level of conditions that allow them to undergo their academic work without any disturbances''.
''There will be security around to ensure that if the unexpected comes up definitely it will be dealt with. The Regional Security Council is there, they are aware of reopening today and has an arrangement today. Internally, campus security has the arrangement to contain any happening that may come up''.
The PRO also stated that the mid-semester examinations scheduled for today have been indefinitely suspended. He said pending a meeting of the academic board today (Monday), they would determine when it would be appropriate for them to take their mid-semester quizzes.
Background
Students of the UEW protested the sackings of some senior staff of the school by the Vice Chancellor.
The situation led to a series of demonstrations by students, including a violent one that resulted in the destruction of school properties.
The demand was also accompanied by calls for lecturers and other staff who have been sacked to be immediately reinstated.
In the heat of the moment, some students felt the sackings were an act of sabotage adding that they will demonstrate until their demands are met.
Students and lecturers of UEW have been insisting that the Vice-Chancellor of the school, Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni, must resign for normalcy to return at the school.
On April 3, 2019, the Governing Council of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) reinstated three lecturers who were dismissed.
The reinstated lecturers of UEW included Dr Emmanuel Osei Sarpong, Dr Frimpong Kwaku Duku and Prof Ephraim Avea Nsoh.
The school was temporary shutdown following student protests over the dismissal of some of the lecturers.
