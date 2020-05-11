Bolga: 26 market women arrested for not adhering to social distancing protocol 

The Bolga Municipal Police command has arrested 26 market women for not adhering to the social distancing protocol.
The market women were said to have earlier agreed to the arrangement by the Municipal Assembly to decongest the various markets.
Reports indicate that the assembly has asked some of the market women to use the old market but they have refused to do so.
According to them, the old market is not spacious enough to accommodate them.
On May 10 the market women numbering about 100 stormed the Municipal Assembly to register their displeasure with the decision of the assembly.
The Police Command in an attempt to disperse the crown had to fire warning shots but the market women did not stop their protest.
26 of the market women have been arrested and expected to be arraigned later today.
Minister unhappy with nonadherence to “no mask no entry’ directive
The Minister of Health, Mr Kwaku Agyemang is unhappy with the decision of some Ghanaians not to adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols.
The Greater Accra Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service denied people access to the Accra Business District for not wearing face mask.
The Accra Regional Alpha SWAT Commander DSP Sulamana Sulley in a radio interview said security officials are primarily engaging and encouraging those coming into town to wear the mask.
He said those who are adamant and insist on proceeding without the mask are denied access to the Central Business District and asked to either get one or returned home.
“We are engaging the people, encouraging them to wear the mask and in a way, we are also enforcing it. When you are around this street, if you are not with it, we engage you, explain to you and encourage you to use it. Where you are adamant, we advise that you go home and stay. That is what we are doing and it is in line with the protocols towards COVID-19,” he said.
While stressing that commercial bus drivers must ensure that all passengers on board wear face masks, he said passengers without them will be made to buy one or disembark.
“Majority of the people are in support. When it is a commercial vehicle, the drivers are to ensure that passengers wear masks before getting onboard. If you are not wearing, we get you off the vehicle. For those who are on the street, if you are not wearing it, we ask you to go back, unless you buy and wear one. We are not making any arrest but this is for your safety and the other people you are here to interact it.”
But commenting on the issue, the Health Minister said there should be no excuse of not having a face mask on.
“I am pleading with companies, organisations, churches and those who have we need some to wear so that the President will know we are listening to his advice so the idea that I don’t have money to buy should not be an excuse from anybody. We see people on the street begging for money so use some to buy"