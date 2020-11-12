BREAKING: Ghana's former President J.J. Rawlings is dead

Former President of Ghana Jerry John Rawlings is dead.
He is said to have died Thursday morning at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.
Jerry John Rawlings buried his mother Madam Victoria Agbotui in October 2020.
Madam Agbotui died at the age of 101.
About Jerry John Rawlings
Jerry John Rawlings was born June 22, 1947.
He was a former military leader and subsequent politician who ruled Ghana from 1981 to 2001 and also a brief period in 1979.
He led a military junta until 1992, and then served two terms as the democratically elected President of Ghana.