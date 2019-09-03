Buduburam shooting: IGP orders investigation into conduct of murdered Police Officers

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh has ordered an investigation into the conduct of two police officers who were shot at Buduburam last week.
The IGP directed the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) and the Police Intelligence Department (PID) to investigate reports concerning conducts of police officers related to the shooting incident at Buduburam.
A release issued by the Police Public Affairs Directorate says the PPSB and the PID are to submit their investigation reports to the acting IGP in three weeks.
The two officers Sergeant Michael Gyamasi and Lance Corporal Awal Mohammed were shot dead while on attachment duties on the Kasoa-Winneba highway.
They were shot when they tried to intercept an unregistered Blue/black Toyota Camry in which main suspect Eric Duah and others were travelling.
Reports indicated that the officers allegedly slapped the occupants of the Toyota Camry which infuriated Eric Duah who allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot the two cops.
One of the officers died on the spot with the other dying later at the hospital.
Eric Duah after the incident was on the run and the police administration declared him wanted.
On Saturday, he was arrested around 2:00 am at Atimpoku.
According to the information from the police, “policemen detailed on duty at Atimpoku Bridge were alerted to arrest occupants of a black Golf car with registration number GW 5972-18 heading towards Volta region”.
Eric Kojo Duah and his accomplices -Ibrahim Zakariah, Isaac Mensah, Obletey Commey, Victor Yire and Fatawu Ahmed- who appeared in court on Monday, have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, abetment of murder and murder.
Below is the full release
