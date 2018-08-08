C/R: ECG recoups over GHS483, 000 from illegal connections

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has recovered GHS483, 449.28 for the second quarter of 2018 from illegal connections from customers in the Central Region.
The amount, according to the ECG, was recouped from customers who were surcharged for engaging in illegal connections.
The illegal connections were detected during a routine check of customers’ premises to ensure that illegal connections are reduced to the barest minimum.
Regional Revenue Protection Manager, Kow Ampah, who revealed this the media in the Central Region said, “a total of 4,678 meters were visited and screened in the Kasoa North and South Districts”.
He said the outcome indicated that, 202 residential and 78 commercial customers were involved in various forms of illegalities such as meter tampering, unauthorized service connections, meter by-pass, among others.
“The Company recovered 212,337kWh of energy during the period and this forms part of steps to reduce system losses”, he said.