C/R: Mankessim market closed down to curb Covid-19 spread

The Mfantisman Municipal Assembly has closed down temporarily the Mankessim market effective today April 27 2020.
According to the Mfantisman Municipal Assembly, the closure remains till May 4 2020.
The Assembly explained this decision will allow them put in place measures to ensure strict adherence to the social distancing protocols in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This follows a meeting between the Market Traders Association and the Municipal Security (MUSEC) on the enforcement of that directive.
The Municipal Chief Executive for the Mfantisman Assembly Kenneth Kelly Essuman in an interview highlighted that: ''The Municipal Security Council met with all the representatives , the Mankessim market traders Association in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and the absolute necessity to observe the social distancing protocols in the Mankessim market, the following directives has been issued by the Municipal Security Council for strict observance and compliance. The Mankessim market will be closed down from today April 27 2020 to Monday May 4 2020’’.
''Also, within the one-week close period, the Assembly will avail itself to do a total cleanup of the market. Again, the Mfantisman Municipal Assembly will also make available to traders all the stores that have been newly constructed and yet to be commissioned to traders as a good gesture of expanding the sitting capacity of the market thereby achieving spacing in line with the social distancing protocols’’.
READ ALSO:Covid-19: Fumigation of Kumasi markets slated for Friday
The Assembly at the time cautioned traders who flout the directive could be made to serve a term of four years imprisonment.
Again, the Kumasi Central Market was closed down by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly on April 7, 2020. The Assembly said this move became necessary due to traders disregard for the social distancing protocols.