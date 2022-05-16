Cape Coast Technical University: Boyfriend of murdered student arrested, remanded

The boyfriend of the Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) student believed to have been killed for rituals has been arrested and subsequently remanded by a Cape Coast Circuit Court.
The suspect, Nicholas Ato Bronk Taylor, was arraigned on Monday, May 16, 2022, and was remanded into police custody to reappear on May 31, 2022, at the Cape Coast District Court B.
The victim, 24-year-old Nana Ama Clark, was a level 300 Marketing student.
She was found dead at Ola Estate in Cape Coast with her vagina carved out.
Meanwhile, some students of CCTU on Sunday night held a vigil in honour of their murdered schoolmate, Nana Ama Clark.
The Management of the University in a statement also called on the Ghana Police Service to expedite its investigation into the death “and bring the perpetrators of this gruesome murder to face the full rigours of the law.”
“In the meantime, Management wishes to assure students, parents, guardians, and the public that security at the University remains strong,” the school added.