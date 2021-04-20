Photos: GFA License D coaching course ends in Tamale The first batch of coaches in the GFA License D course passed out on Monday,…

Tottenham sack Jose Mourinho Tottenham Hotspur have sacked Jose Mourinho as manager.

Check out full judgement in the Akuapem Poloo case Actress Rosemond Brown aka Akuapem Poloo was sentenced to 90 days in jail after…

Scan reveals extent of Justice Blay's injury Justice Blay has been ruled of action between 2-3 months with a fractured…