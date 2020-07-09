Covid-19: Ghana will go ahead with this year's WASSCE - GES

The Ghana Education Service (GES) says despite concerns raised about the spread of Covid-19 SHS final year students will still write this year's West African Senior School Certificate Examinations, WASSCE.
GES said they have not received any directive to hold on with preparations for the exit exams.
Madam Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the GES speaking to Citi FM on Thursday, July 9, 2020, said, “We’re going ahead with the WASSCE, we’ve not received any directive to hold on. We are going to conduct the exams and WAEC is preparing for that.”
Commenting on how often they are in touch with the school authorities, she said “of course, we get reports from our heads, and currently, I can confirm the ones at Mfantsipim and Konongo Senior High School but we are not aware of Odogorno. It came out yesterday but it’s not true and so we receive such reports from the schools.”
“We have holding rooms in all the schools and we have trained health personnel there so when they come across any COVID-19 symptoms, the person is isolated. We have also mapped all schools to a health facility.”
A teacher at the Accra Girls’ Senior High School and the spouse, together with six students have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
A joint statement issued by the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Monday evening [July 6, 2020) confirmed that they have all since been sent to a treatment centre and are responding to treatment.
“As at 6th July, 2020, six (6) students, a teacher and spouse have been confirmed as positive for COVID-19 in Accra Girls Senior High School.
A team of experts from Ghana Health Service at various levels led by national officers and their colleagues from Ghana Education Service have been to the school to put in the necessary control measures.”