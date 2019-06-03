Chereponi conflict : NUGS proposes 3 proactive measures to govt for BECE candidates

The National Union of Ghana Students, NUGS is calling on the government to consider three (3) proactive measures for Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates at Chereponi in the North East Region.
NUGS want the candidates to get equal opportunities to write their exams in peace as their colleagues in other parts of the country.
This year's (2019) Basic Certificate Examination is scheduled on June 10 -14 2019. BECE is the main examination to qualify students for admission into senior high and vocational schools in Ghana. It is written after three years of junior high school education. It is administered by the Ghana Education Service under the Ministry of Education.
Candidates in the third year of junior high schools approved by the Ghana Education Service are eligible for the examination. It is conducted annually in June.
In a press statement sighted by PrimeNewsGhana, NUGS indicated that due to the recent clashes between the two feuding factions, Konkombas and Chokosis at Chereponi in the North East Region, BECE candidates preparing for their exams are living in ''great panic and fear''.
Below is the full statement
NUGS CALLS GOVERNMENT TO TAKE PROACTIVE ACTIONS TO RESCUE BECE CANDIDATES IN CHEREPONI
At this momentous time in our lives, where education is seen as the key to success and a developmental tool for every developing country, we write with profound resentment with regards to the plight of the Basic Education Certificate Examination(BECE) candidates within the Chereponi District in the Northern Region.
As a result of the recent cleavages between the two major ethnic groups within the said district which has led to mass wanton destructions, candidates preparing for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) slated to begin on the 10th of June are in great panic and fear.
The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) therefore wishes to call on the government to take the following proactive measures:
1. The BECE candidates within the conflict zone should be transferred to a more peaceful and safe nearby community.
2. They must be provided with counselling sessions, to ensure that they have a psychological serenity ahead of their exam.
3. There should be an organized special extra classes for the students in order to ensure that the candidates make up for the uncompleted topics within the syllabus
The NUGS secretariat firmly holds to the belief that these measures would deem the BECE candidates within the affected areas fit and in good standing to write their exams successfully without any fear and panic for their lives. It is our hope that the government would consider these measures as soon as possible to give these students equal opportunity to write their exams in peace as their other colleagues in other parts of the country are enjoying.
Aluta Continua✊🏾
Victoria Ascerta🙌🏽
Signed......✍🏾
Walker Obeng Darkoh
Press & Info. Secretary
Sanctioned by;
Gombilla S. Mohammed
President
