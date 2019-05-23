Chereponi : Two jailed 10 years for roles in conflict

The Tamale High Court has sentenced two convicts to a total of 10 years in prison with hard labour for their roles in the current Konkomba, Chokosi conflict in Chereponi in the North East Region.
They were sentenced on Thursday for possessing firearms and ammunition without lawful authority.
The convicts, Lac Nanyom and Nablek Dzakpaki were charged with 10 counts of possession of firearms and ammunition without lawful authority.
They pleaded guilty to the charges and the court presided over by Mr. Justice Richard Kogyapwa sentenced them based on their own plea.
Each one of them got five years in prison for each count.
The sentences are to run concurrently so each of them will technically spend five years in prison.
Other accused persons
Five other accused persons, who pleaded not guilty to the charges were remanded in prison custody to reappear before the court on June 7, 2019 for the case to continue.
They are Faruk Fuseini, Ngmalan Ntsuola, Nagoli Tibulingma, Illiasu Awutor and Imoro Mohammed
Facts
The facts of the case as presented in court by the Northern Regional State Attorney, Mr. Salia Abdul Quddus were that the seven persons namely, Lac Nanyom, Nablek Dzakpaki, Faruk Fuseini, Ngmalan Ntsuola, Nagoli Tibulingma, Illiasu Awutor and Imoro Mohammed were arrested at Yeteli village near Chreponi on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 by a Police/Military patrol team
He said the Patrol team was deployed to the village upon intelligence received that a house had been set ablaze.
Upon their arrest, a quantity of ammunition was retrieved from them.
The accused persons could not produce any license permitting them to possess the guns and ammunition.
They were therefore charged with 10 counts of possession of firearms and ammunition without lawful authority and arraigned before the High Court
The Ministry of the Interior has also reviewed the curfew hours in both Chereponi and Saboba from 6pm to 6am to 4pm to 6am.
The Ministers of the Interior and Defense are scheduled to visit the conflict area on Friday to assess the situation and to meet with the leadership of the two ethnic groups.
