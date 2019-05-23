Chereponi : Women and children protest ban on motobikes

Women and Children in the North East Region particularly Chereponi have protested against the ban on motorbikes in the area.
According to them, they called on President Akufo-Addo to intervene for the Northern Regional Security Council REGSEC to rescind its decision of banning the use of motorbikes in the area.
REGSEC has placed a partial ban on the use of motorbikes in Chereponi and Saboba districts following violent clashes which has left one dead and several others injured.
Speaking on behalf of women and children at the demonstration, the leader of the group Hawa Bukari said Chereponi has few days to survive if men would not be allowed to use motorbikes
''We the women and children are here to let the President know that the security in this community keeps deteriorating every day. There are periodic attacks of communities away from Chereponi . Our children cannot go to school because all schools are closed down. We women and children are appealing to the government to do the following, our major roads need police barriers. If our men will not be allowed to use motorbikes then the government should know that Chereponi has few days to survive which we women and children cannot withstand''.
Background
The Northern Regional Security Council, REGSEC has placed a partial ban on the use of motorbikes in the Chereponi and Saboba districts of the North East Region.
This follows the resurgence of violence between the Chokosis and Konkombas. Two Konkombas were killed while a Chokosi suffered gunshot wound in the renewed communal clashes which started on Saturday, 18 May 2019 at Naduni where feuding locals prevented each other from farming a disputed land.
The incident spread to other communities on Sunday.
In a statement issued and signed by the Chairman of the Northern Regional Security Council, Mr Salifu Saeed on Tuesday, 22 May 2019, REGSEC disclosed that health workers, teachers, public servants and women have been exempted from the ban on motorbikes.
REGSEC also assured the residents that the security agencies have put in place adequate measures to protect them.
READ ALSO: Chereponi clashes: Teachers and health workers flee to Tamale
For more Ghana News visit primenewsghana.com