Citi FM wins best English radio station at 2018 GJA Awards

Accra based radio station Citi FM has won the best English radio station at the just ended Ghana Journalist Association, GJA awards.
The event which was held at Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, Accra on Saturday, November 23 acknowledged the good works of Citi FM in the year 2018.
The radio station, Citi FM, which focuses on programming in news, current affairs, sports, entertainment, advocacy among others came ahead of other sister stations like Joy FM, Starr FM and 3 FM to be the best station in 2018.
The Morning Show of Citi FM, The Citi Breakfast Show, was also adjudged the Best Radio Morning Show of the year (English category).
The best radio station, Akan, went to Peace FM for its immense contribution to the development of journalism.
Doreen Hammond from the Graphic Communication Group Limited was adjudged the best journalist for the year 2018.
The Awards ceremony was used to climax the Ghana Journalists Association’s 70th-anniversary celebration.
Bawumia
Speaking at the 24th GJA awards, Vice President Dr Bawumia indicated that the government is working with the Association to institute a coordinated mechanism to ensure the safety of journalists as well as a capacity enhancement programme for media personnel.
“The need to have a coordinated mechanism, for the safety of journalists has gained prime importance in the world over as attacks on journalists have been on the rise globally. Additionally, the need to have media function exceptionally in our democracy has birthed the capacity enhancement program. I am informed that your leadership has been working closely with the government through the Ministry of Information in designing these interventions. It is my expectation that these interventions will serve us all very well.”