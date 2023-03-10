City Council of Amsterdam posthumously names a bridge after Ghanaian native, Nana Yaa Adu-Ampoma

The City Council of Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands, over the week named a bridge after a Ghanaian national Nana Yaa Adu-Ampoma, for her contributions towards the economic empowerment of immigrants in the Netherlands.
The bridge, then known informally as Reigersbospadbrug, now bears the name of the late Ghanaian native, who died in 2000.
The initiative to name the bridge after her was inspired by another Ghanaian native, Sam Owusu, who led a team of other Ghanaians and Dutch nationals, to appeal to the city authorities to honour the late Ghanaian for the impactful contributions she made in the city.
As the first African immmigrant to sit in the municipal councilor in Amsterdam Zuidoost, Madam Yaa Adu-Ampoma encouraged women in the immigrant’s community to take income generating activities.
She was very much concerned about the majority of the population whose income levels were very low and unable to save for their future and was very much optimistic the women undertaking entrepreneurship will help address the income disparity.
In making the argument for her to be honored, the petitioners stated that, she brought some level of passion into the social life of the community she served, i.e. helping to form the Stichting Sikaman that served as a fulcrum in bringing Ghanaians living in The Netherlands together to protect their welfare.
She is also credited to have mobilized the Ghanaian/African together during the El Al plane crash in the populated Bijlmer flats in October 1992, that killed many people, mainly immigrants of African descent
The petitioners also credited her for organizing various Ghanaian/African groups to handle the housing needs of victims of the air disaster, and she took active part in locating those who could not be accounted for.
The District Administrator from the city Vayhishta Miskin, who was present at the ceremony to honor her, said: “A bridge represents connection. And Nana Yaa Adu-Ampong was a real connector. One that built bridges within and beyond the Ghanaian community. One that stands for an inclusive Southeast. I am honored to unveil this bridge in her memory.”