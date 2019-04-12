Consult stakeholders when introducing new policies-PTA to GES

The President of the National Council for Parent Teacher Association, PTA Alexander Yaw Danso says the Ghana Education Service, GES should consult major stakeholders when introducing new policies.
This follows an announcement by the GES introducing a new uniform for Junior High School(JHS) in the country.
Explaining the rationale behind the new uniform, GES Director General Prof Opoku Amankwah in a news conference on April 11, 2019, said it will change the mentality of the students to see themselves as part of the high school system
He said: ''The Minister through consultations presented a memorandum to the cabinet which was duly accepted for us to change the Junior High School uniform from next academic year.''
''The idea is for them to start seeing themselves as secondary school students.The Ghana flag on the uniform symbolizes patriotism and sense of belonging, there is a certificate on the uniform which talks about graduation from the basic to secondary school, and then there is a graduation cap symbolising intelligence and superiority,'' he added.
Meanwhile, reacting to GES's decision to introduce new school uniform for JHS students, President of the National Council for Parent Teacher Association, PTA Alexander Yaw Danso in an interview with Starr News lamented the lack of consultation on the new policy
According to him:'' There are more pressing issues to be addressed. Yes, uniforms can be changed but at the end of the day lets not forget that its the parents who are going to buy. So, it beholds on the GES that when they are taking some measures or want to introduce a policy they have to consult the major stakeholders''.