Covid-19: Akufo-Addo to address Ghanaians tonight but will not announce a lockdown - Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says President Akufo-Addo will be addressing Ghanaians tonight on the latest update of Covid-19 in Ghana.
He also added that the President will not announce a lockdown of the country as many are speculating.
He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to be calm and wait as the President addresses Ghanaians on the measures adopted to curb the spread of the virus.
He took to Twitter and wrote: @NAkufoAddohas just concluded a mtg of the Covid-19 response ctee. H.E. Will address the nation tonight with latest updates and measures. But no he will not be announcing a lockdown so don’t panic.
Dr. Titus Beyuo of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital says the government should be considering a shut down of the entire nation as a way to stop the spread of Covid-19.
Dr Beyuo believes that with the rate at which we are going, we are likely to record a spike in the number of people who will test positive in the coming days.
He argues that our health facilities do not have the capacity to deal with numerous cases at a go and the best will be restricting the movement of people now.
The number of confirmed cases in Ghana has risen to 19.
The victims are a 55-year-old Ghanaian woman; resident of the UK; returned to Ghana within two weeks; sample confirmed positive in the laboratory, an 84-year-old Ghanaian lady resident of the United Kingdom; came back to Ghana within the past two (2) weeks; developed symptoms and sample confirmed positive in the laboratory and a 27-year-old Chinese male; returned to Ghana (Ashanti Region) in the past two weeks; developed symptoms and sample confirmed positive in the laboratory.