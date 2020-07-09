Covid-19 cases now 23,463

GES interdicts headmistress of KNUST SHS The Ghana Education Service, GES has interdicted the headmistress of KNUST SHS.

TikTok to exit Hong Kong ‘within days’ TikTok has said it will quit Hong Kong after China imposed a new security law…

Why Yaw Anorl snubbed Kotoko for AshantiGold Yaw Anorl has disclosed why he is joining AshantiGold other than regional…

FBI director: China is 'greatest threat' to US The director of the FBI has said that acts of espionage and theft by China's…

2 more teachers of KNUST SHS interdicted Two more teachers of the KNUST SHS have been interdicted after the death of a…

Ken Ofori-Atta admits gov't will spend more than projected Ghana’s budget deficit for 2020 will swell to more than double the legal limit…