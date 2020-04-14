Covid-19 fight, gov't to step-up local-level education this week - Oppong Nkrumah

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has disclosed that government will step-up public and communal education this week on the need to observe measures introduced in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to the Minister, some Ghanaians hold certain beliefs not backed by science, therefore, they do not believe all that is been said about Covid-19 and do not observe the social distancing protocol, the need to stay at home, and the preventive etiquette of handwashing and use of hand sanitizers.
By this, the Minister believes it’s time to reach out to such people in the Ghanaian society to educate them through the media together with traditional rulers aimed at containing the rapid spread of the disease in Ghana.
In a press briefing today April 14 2020, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah stated that: ‘’We acknowledge however that there is still a good number of people who have not paid particular attention or still don’t believe all that has been said about Covid-19. There are some who hold certain believes not backed by science. we need to do more to ensure these people are educated. To this end, we are going to step-up local-level education from this week and we will be respectfully asking for the assistance of these groups, traditional rulers, media and the number of others’’.
This is in response to the non-adherence by some residents of Chorkor who on Easter Sunday, April 12 2020 ignored the ban on movement and social distancing measures to go and chill at the beach.
READ ALSO:17 persons fully recover from COVID-19, 10 deaths recorded - Dr Aboagye
A video that circulated on social media showed how residents of Chorkor had totally forgotten the world and Ghana is in a current crisis that requires that all be careful and as much as possible isolate ourselves.
Also, the Coalition of NGOs in Health asked government to involve traditional authorities in its implementation of strategies to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.
The Coalition indicated they must be included in the Covid-19 fight because they have grounds at the grassroots level,therefore can make massive impact with their personality on the lives of the people in the wake of Covid-19.
READ ALSO:Traditional authorities must be involved in Covid-19 fight - Coalition of NGOs to gov't