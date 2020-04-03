Covid-19: Intensify surveillance at coastal areas to prevent illegal entry -Fishermen Council to gov't

The Ghana National Canoe Fishermen's Council (GNCFC) has called on government to intensify surveillance at the coastal areas to prevent Ghanaian fishermen in neighboring countries from coming into Ghana.
According to the council, this will form part of ways in containing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, arguing that there is the potential of people especially their counterparts of entering the country by sea using canoes.
In a radio interview, a national executive member of the GNCFC Mr Joojo Solomon said:'' Our fishermen go and come back. Some reside in Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Cameroon, Gambia, Liberia amongst other counties, in a case like this everybody will like to come home because they wouldn’t want anything to happen to them. It is also necessary for us to step up surveillance so that any canoe that lands immediately on our coast will be identified’’.
Meanwhile, President of the National Inland Canoe Fishermen Council, Jacob Kabore said communities along rivers and lakes have been sensitized to report foreigners who come into the country for fishing purposes, this he indicated will contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country.
Meanwhile, Ghana has confirmed one (1) additional Covid-19 case from the Upper East Region.
This particular case, according to the Ghana Health Service has no travel history or contact with any of the other confirmed cases in the country.
The update indicated that most of the cases were reported from routine / enhanced surveillance activities, while cases from travelers under mandatory quarantine remain 89.
