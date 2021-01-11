Covid-19 is spreading in town, please mask up - Sam George warns

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament Sam George has warned the public about the fast spread of Coronavirus.
Mr George asked people to wear mask as the virus seems to be spreading faster now.
The Ghana Health Service some weeks ago announced that the nation's daily infection rate has been on the increase in the aftermath of the 2020 December general elections.
In a Facebook post, the Ningo Prapram MP warned that there is an increasing number of recorded infections, with most of the people infected being asymptomatic whiles the number of hospital admissions for the virus is also on the rise.
He has thus urged the public to observe the COVID-19 protocols seriously.
“Good evening guys. COVID-19 is spreading in town. Many are asymptomatic. Beds are also getting full in hospitals. Please MASK UP and observe the protocols. Please!,” the MP wrote in his post.
Ghana as of January 5, 2020, has recorded 55,773 cumulative COVID-19 cases with 336 deaths and 54,438 discharges.
The number of active cases was 998.