COVID-19: The success of our tracing, testing will lead to reduction in numbers - Prez Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says the success Ghana has seen with contact tracing and testing will lead to the reduction in numbers of COVID-19 cases.
The President in his 11th address to the nation said many are concerned with the increase in numbers but this will go a long way to help the nation.
"The increase in numbers indicate the virus has spread and continue to spread, the more we test the more we identify people with the virus and isolate them from the population. We have so far done 245, 331 test and it is one of the highest in the World. Indeed the success of our tracing and testing will lead to decrease in numbers very soon".
The President also announced that COVID-19 cases have now risen to 11,964.
READ ALSO: Ghana's COVID-19 cases increase to 11,964 as death toll rises to 54
He also announced that the death toll in Ghana also stands at 54.
"As of midnight of June 13, a total number of positives stands at 11,964 out of the 254,331 tests conducted, we have a total 4,258 patients who have fully recovered and have been discharged".
The latest update comes barely 24 hours after the Ghana Health Service had confirmed that 304 more people had tested positive for coronavirus.
Ghana has conducted a total of 254,321 with active cases currently standing at 7,652.
The President in his address also indicated that the wearing of masks has been made compulsory to avoid a spread of the virus