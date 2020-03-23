Covid-19 : The time for a lockdown has not come - Gov't

Government has indicated that Ghana has not gotten to a period for lockdown even though there is a rapid spread of Covid-19 cases in the country.
According to government, the current situation does not necessitate a lockdown especially in regions where positive cases have been recorded.
Ghana has confirmed 24 cases with one death. Currently, all the confirmed Covid-19 cases have been in the Greater and Ashanti Regions prompting calls from groups like the Bureau of Public Safety for immediate lockdown for these regions.
But in a radio interview monitored by primenewsghana.com today, Deputy Health Minister, Alexander Kodwo Abban said the time has not come for a lockdown adding the decision will be made once it becomes necessary
''Of course, if the situation dictates that why not ? But these are decisions that are not taken by the Ministry of Health because it has many implications .For now,its not time for that.So obviously if it comes to that and the President in his wisdom looking at all the circumstances will advise those who matter in the various ministries that are affected by this. But I cannot say that per the information that we have that the time has come for lockdown for these two regions.''
He further indicated that: ''The President has daily meetings with the interministerial committee to fight Covid-19 so that response team meets the President and advises him of event every day. So am sure all the facts will be placed before the President, they will have discussions on it and whatever decision that must be taken in the interest of the Ghanaian public, they will do so''.
Again, the Deputy Health Minister Alexander Abban added that the experts who were named by the NDC to support government’s efforts at fighting coronavirus are welcomed to the field.
According to him, the virus is colour blind so any kind of help is appreciated by government.
“The fight is not for NDC or NPP it is for all Ghanaians. There have been individuals with expertise who are calling to help everyday and I refer them to the Ghana Health Service'', he added.