Covid-19 : Volunteer information on arrival dates of tenants - Immigration Service to landlords

The Ghana Immigration Service is asking property owners and landlords to volunteer information on their tenants who travelled into the country from March 3 to March 23, 2020.
According to the statement from the service, this is to enable the GIS to effectively and efficiently identify such individuals through contact tracing for the Ghana Health Service to asses and manage them.
Failure to adhere to this directive and foud culpable will attract severe sanctions in accordance with the laws of the country.
Ministry of Information partners with WhatsApp and Infobip for Covid-19 Information Service
The Ministry of Information has launched a free-to-use Coronavirus Information Service on WhatsApp, which will provide a central source of accurate, verified and current information on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Aiming to keep Ghanaians constantly informed, and importantly provide tips on staying safe and preventing its spread, the 24/7 automated ‘chatbot’ service will provide answers to the most common questions on COVID-19, whilst issuing public health advisories directly from the Ministry of Information.
Enabling two-way conversations on WhatsApp, the Coronavirus Information Service has been built on the WhatsApp Business API, using Infobip’s global communication platform to enable the sharing of timely and vital information about the virus. The service will enable the Ministry of Information to send urgent and real-time messages to all Ghanaians who opt into the service, with subscribers also being able to engage directly to share or get more information. For more advanced queries, the chatbot will direct the user to online resources and has the ability to transfer to live agents for information outside the FAQ scope.
All WhatsApp users can access the free information service by simply adding the number: +233 55 531 1311 to their phone contacts. To get started, users can text any keyword for example, “Hi” to the number through WhatsApp chat which prompts a list of options. The service can also be initiated by clicking the LINK.