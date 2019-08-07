CRI urges families to cooperate with police to perform DNA test

A non-governmental organization, Child Rights International, CRI has urged the families of the three kidnapped girls in Takoradi to give access to the police to perform DNA tests on discovered human remains at the premises of the suspect, Samuel Udoetuk Wills.
The families on Monday said they have lost confidence in the Ghana Police Service. They are therefore calling for an independent body to conduct a DNA test on the discovered bodies believed to be their loved ones.
The police in a statement yesterday indicated that :
“Police investigators today Aug 6, 2019 discovered a fourth set of human remains in a well at Nkroful new site at Takoradi.
“The remains were discovered at an uncompleted building where Samuel Willis Udoetuk was re-arrested in connection with missing persons and later convicted for unlawful escape''.
Speaking on Starr FM, the Executive Director of CRI, Mr. Appiah noted that the police have gotten to a critical stage of the investigations to determine whether the girls are alive or otherwise hence the families need to soften their stance.
“I’ll urge them to cooperate with the police. We’ve gotten to the critical moment; it is either we know the children are alive or not. It is an opportunity for them to also do their own independent checks after the police report. I’ll urge them to cooperate,” he stated.
He added: “the police should be socially-oriented and understand the make-up of the family and the feeling they are going through.”
Again, the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service ACP David Eklu disclosed that cloths and sandals believed to belong to one of the Takoradi missing girls were previously found at the place where a fourth remains have now been discovered.