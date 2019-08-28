Cut down trips abroad and address Ghana's insecurity - Adam Bona to Akufo - Addo

A security analyst, Adam Bona has called on President Akufo-Addo to reduce his trips abroad and attend to what he says is the growing insecurity situation in Ghana.
The call comes after some ethnic groups in the Northern region are embroiled in a sustained fight over a damaged rice crop. Two of the individuals involved in the feud sustained injuries and are on admission at the hospital.
Speaking on Starr FM, Mr Bona said: “So I call on the powers that be, the Commander in Chief who’s the President probably he seems to be travelling too much. And so he’s failing to recognize that a section of this country has gone up in turmoil, we have issues and I’ll urge the President of the Republic, the Chairman of the National Security Council to cut down on his travels and see to the security challenges that we’re faced in this country.”
Minority leader in parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has also asked the government to put measures in place to curb the rising insecurity in the Northern region.
According to him, the people of the Northern region can no longer tolerate the gross insecurity which they are currently bedevilled with.
“We are concerned about the growing insecurity in Northern region, particularly Tamale and its environs. We are seeing growing incidents of crime, growing incidents of open armed robbery, growing incidents of seizure in the name of I will kill you. The police must be up and doing to guarantee our safety and security. We will not accept anything short of guaranteed safety and security for the people of Tamale and Northern region. And therefore the growing insecurity is our primary concern”, he said.
