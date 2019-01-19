Dagbon: Yaa Naa elect congratulated by Prez. Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has congratulated Savelugu Naa, Alhaji Abubakari Mahama who is the Yaa Naa elect of the Dagbon Traditional area.
Nana Akufo-Addo in a statement, expressed his excitement after news broke that chief of Savelugu has been selected after the successful final funeral rites of the late Ya-Naa Yakubu Andani II.
“Today is a happy day for the good people of Ghana. At long last, the people of Dagbon have, by the grace of God, a new Ya-Naa, bringing to an end decades of division, strife and tension in Dagbon.
“The people of Dagbon, especially the Andani and Abudu Royal families, are to be congratulated for this achievement, and for ensuring that the funerals of Ya-Naa Mahamadu Abdulai IV and Ya-Naa Yakubu Andani II were held and concluded peacefully, bringing us to this very happy day,” he said.
Savelugu Naa, Alhaji Abubakari Mahama
The President took time to also thank the Committee of Eminent Chiefs chaired by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, together with the Overlord of Mamprugu, the Nayiri, Naa BohuguAbdulai Mahami Sheriga for their role in this whole peace process.
The Committee also included the Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, the Yagbonwura, Tuntumba BoresaSulemana Jakpa, for working so hard and with such determination to help us realise this memorable occasion. I salute their high sense of statesmanship and patriotism.
“The Kampakuya Naa, Yakubu Abdulai Andani, and the Bolin-Lana, Abdulai Mahamadu, are on their part to be commended for the constructive roles they played towards ensuring the completion of the funerals of their respective fathers, and for their subsequent words of acceptance, and declaration of loyalty to the new Ya-Naa.
“The security agencies are to be applauded for exhibiting professionalism in guaranteeing, despite one or two regrettable incidents, the peace of the area throughout this difficult period,” he said.
President Akufo-Addo is hopeful that the people of Dagbon will give the newly installed Ya-Naa the needed help and support so as they help the new Ya-Naa lay the basis for the rapid development of Dagbon in unity and solidarity.
“I am confident that the new Ya-Naa will steer ably the affairs of Dagbon, move swiftly to place the Kampakuya Na and the Bolin Lana in their rightful positions in the Kingdom, and help bring lasting peace and unity to one of the most ancient traditional states of our nation.
“He is an experienced and mature man, a man who loves his people, and a man who will work to ensure that Dagbon prospers, and offers opportunities for its youth to enhance their lives in normalcy and security,” he said.
President Akufo-Addo assured Yo-Na Abubakari Mahama him and the entire people of Dagbon of government’s support in helping to restore Dagbon to its former glory and greatness.
