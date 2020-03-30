Day 1 chaos won't have happened if we had a complete lockdown - Dr Ishmael Norman

Chief Executive Officer of the Institute of Security, Disaster and Emergency Studies, Dr. Ishmael Norman says a complete lockdown would have been the best option to contribute to efforts of limiting movements aimed at containing the rapid spread of Covid-19 in the country.
His comments follow the refusal of some Ghanaians to adhere to the President's directive of a 14 days partial lockdown of Greater Accra and Ashanti Region to help curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Today, March 30 2020 is the first day of the lockdown. Reports indicated that some Ghanaians are adhering to the President's directive whilst others are doing the contrary.
Some videos making the rounds on social media shows some military personnel part of the joint security task force, Operation Covid Safety seen maltreating persons refusing to adhere to the directives of the President to remain indoors.
READ ALSO:The military maltreating persons found flouting Covid-19 lockdown directives (Videos)
In a radio interview today, Dr. Norman said some of the citizens are doing the contrary to the President's directive despite government's updates on measures Ghanaians must adhere to in containing the spread of the virus, suggesting a complete lockdown would have prevented such instances
''Some of us have been calling for a lockdown for a long time. I think government has done a good job to have the lockdown but however this is where I differ, the lockdown is very chaotic and we should be expecting more chaos. The reason is this when you do a partial lockdown as it is now people really get confused and there is a lot of explanation going on as we have seen the Information Minister do. All of these could have been avoided if we had a complete lockdown because this is not going to be just a two weeks lockdown,its going to be longer because we haven’t done any rigorous testing now’’.
Meanwhile, no new case of Covid-19 has been recorded currently. Ghana has so far recorded 152 with five deaths.
An update by the Ghana Health Service stated that the 11 new cases, were recorded yesterday March 29, 2020.