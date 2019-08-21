IGP assures public of unravelling mystery behind the death of police officers

The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Boanuh has assured the public of unravelling the mystery behind the death of some two police officers.
He has directed the specialised teams of investigators and operations from the National Headquarters to support the Regional Commands to investigate the issue.
The two police officers were killed in the space of 24hours at Manso Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region and Akyem Swedru in the Eastern Region, respectively between 6:00 pm on Monday, August 19 2019 and 6:00 am of Tuesday, August 20 2019.
According to a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs of the Police, Supt. Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman the two cases will be investigated speedily.
The IGP and Management Members, represented by COP Mr. Yohunu, COP Dr. Dampare together with Eastern Regional Commander COP Mr. Adu Amankwah and other Officers will also engage officers within the Akyem Swedru Divisional and District Commands
The acting IGP visited the wife and family of L/Cpl. Alhassan Asare who died while on duty at Akyem Swedru, the IGP assured that the Police will unravel completely what happened to the cop.
He also explained the compensation system in place for officers who die in the line of duty and assured officers of unflinching support once they perform their duties professionally.
The IGP was accompanied by COP/Dr. George Akufo Dampare, Director-General Welfare and the Eastern Regional Commander COP Mr. Adu Amankwah.
READ ALSO: