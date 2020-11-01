Detect it, treat it and defeat it - Reviv Ghana and Sonotech create awareness on breast cancer

The month of breast cancer awareness was brought to an end in grand style at the premises of Reviv Ghana on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Reviv Ghana in partnership with Sonotech Medical and Diagnostic Center organized a breast cancer awareness event where over 30 participants enjoyed a free breast cancer screening.
The participants also had the opportunity to engage with a breast cancer survivor, Madam Philomina Assabill, Siran Mahama, the CEO of Reviv Ghana and Dr. Grace Buckman of Sonotech Medical and Diagnostic Center.
READ ALSO: Breast Cancer treatment must be decentralized in Ghana - Medical Officer
Madam Assabill who was diagnosed, treated and survived stage 3 breast cancer 2 years ago shared her story at the event.
“I had to go through the system and I had a bilateral mastectomy, I decided that I want both breasts removed,”
She advised everyone to examine their breast and do a mammogram (an X-ray of the breast) regularly for early detection and treatment of breast cancer.
Dr. Buckman who also spoke at the event educated participants on what breast cancer is and the need to regularly examine the breast.
According to her, the current Global Cancer Report 2018 mentioned about 2.8 million cases of breast cancer globally.
“... you realize that the cases are going up day in and day out, not only are the cases going up, but you realize people are also presenting very late and that’s why we do what we do,” she said.
Sonotech Medical and Diagnostic Center gave a 20% discount on ultrasound and 50% discount on mammogram to all participants.
The CEO of Reviv Ghana, Siran Mahama also emphasized on the importance of breast cancer awareness.
“it is very important to detect breast cancer in its early stages and that is why Reviv has organized a free breast screening in partnership with Sonotech.”
The event was graced by Miss Health Ghana, Ohemaa Achiaa Agyekum and the contestants of Miss Health Ghana 2020.
Reviv Ghana is a vitamin infusion and wellness company that believes in preventative healthcare.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM) is an annual international health campaign organized by major breast cancer charities every October to increase awareness of the disease and to raise funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure.
The campaign also offers information and support to those affected by breast cancer.