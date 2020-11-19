Don't push me to reveal more- Martin Amidu warns Gov't

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has asked members of the governing NPP to desist from peddling falsehood about him.
Martin Amidu said if the attack does not stop he will be forced to respond which may be unpalatable for them.
He has refuted claims by the MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong that he has a medical condition for which he should not have been appointed.
According to him, the claims that he has a medical report in Germany are untrue.
Speaking to Citi FM's Umaru Sanda, he said "...Agyapa Royalties Limited transaction over which I conducted anti-corruption assessment under the law leads to all these lies being peddled out about me."
"I have said since I left the office that I was not going to give any press interview about my resignation, I am being pushed by so-called responses to me which contain blatant falsehoods to speak but I do not want anybody to blame me when I speak out and it becomes unpalatable so either the attack stops or I will defend my integrity even if that means my death. It is something I am not going to allow anybody not even the President to pull that integrity into the mud..."
The Presidency on Tuesday released a letter to counter allegations Mr Amidu made in his resignation letter.
In the said letter he alleged that he was asked by the President to halt his inquiries into the deal to enable the President to “handle the matter” as alleged.
Portions of the President's respond said: “At no point did the President ask you to shelve the report, so he could “handle the matter”. It is difficult to see in what way and in what context the President would seek to “handle the matter” when the matter was already public knowledge and had led to the Ministry of Finance suspending action on the Agyapa transaction in anticipation of your report”, the President said.
Among other things for which Mr. Amidu resigned, he cited interference by the government conducting a corruption risk assessment on the controversial Agyapa Mineral Royalties deal.
He said the reaction he received for daring to produce the Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions anti-corruption report convinced him beyond any reasonable doubt that he was not intended to exercise any independence as the Special Prosecutor in the prevention, investigation, prosecution, and recovery of assets of corruption insisting that his position as the Special Prosecutor has consequently become clearly untenable.