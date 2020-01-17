Driver of one of the buses involved in Dompoase accident charged with negligent driving 

The driver of one of the buses involved in Dompoase accident which occurred on Tuesday has been put before court today.
The driver who appeared before the Cape Coast District Court has been charged with negligent driving.
According to Citi FM's report, the driver has been remanded into prison custody and will reappear in court on the 23rd of January.
The accident which occurred at Dompoase near Elmina in the Central Region has left 35 people dead while several others injured.
The incident occurred after an intercity bus with registration number GR 5704-18 collided head-on with another bus with registration number GN 3780-10.
According to the Public Relations Officer for the Ghana National Fire Service, Assistant Division Officer Abdul Wasil Hudu in an interview with Citi FM, the crash occurred when one of the vehicles attempted to overtake a vehicle in a sharp curve.
"We had the distress call around 12:25 am and we quickly a team was dispatched to the scene when they arrived they realised that they were two buses that had the collision and at that particular moment when we did the rescue, those who we observed to have died at the spot were about 29 and there was also one small girl who was less than a year old, before this interview I was told that about five people have lost their lives at the hospital......."
Probe
The National Road Safety Authority has begun investigations into the accident.
Speaking to Starr FM, the Public Relations Officer for the National Road Safety Authority Kwame Koduah Atuahene said the Authority has commenced investigations into the matter
“Unfortunately in the past, institutions treated our recommendations with contempt but now we have the power so we will deal with these matters. I can assure you that this accident would be investigated. The Authority has commissioned investigations into the matter often times when these happen a team has been put together to get to the scene and examine the vehicles and get some recommendations going forward.''
Mr. Atuahene also hinted moves by the Authority to ensure stringent enforcement of regulations governing transport companies.