Duncan Amoah’s application to quash defamation suit thrown away

An Accra High Court has thrown out an application filed by Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers, Ghana (COPEC), Duncan Amoah asking that the court dismisses a defamation case against him.
The Managing Director for Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST), Alfred Obeng dragged Mr. Amoah to the court demanding GHS5m as damages for soiling his reputation.
The COPEC boss had alleged that persons connected to the BOST MD had threatened him after he uncovered a supposed shady deal at BOST which is believed to have cost the nation GHS23 million in revenue.
Lawyers for Mr. Amoah led by Martin Kpebu made an application to the court asking that the suit be dismissed as it was fraught with mistakes.
They had argued the Mr. Obeng had failed to provide his residential and professional address.
But the presiding judge, Justice Gifty Dekyem in her ruling said the failure to provide the address does not breach any provision in the constitution of Ghana.
She said it amounted to an irregularity which does not result to nullity.
Justice Dekyem handed the BOST MD 14 days to amend the writ for hearing to begin.
Background
The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST) instituted legal action against the Executive Secretary of COPEC, Duncan Amoah for defamation.
According to BOST, Mr. Amoah by his unsubstantiated claims against its Managing Director, Albert Obeng has adversely affected the reputation of the latter who has distinguished himself creditably since assuming office.
The Executive Secretary of COPEC, Duncan Amoah, claims his life is in danger after he uncovered an alleged shady deal at BOST and has vowed to follow up on the scandal even if that wreaks danger to his life as a citizen of the country.
He asserts that some unidentified assailants allegedly linked to Mr. Obeng have vowed to eliminate him in three days and has consequently reported the matter to the police but that notwithstanding he’d also taken some “personal security” measures to ensure his security is not compromised.
COPEC claimed it had uncovered an alleged sell-off of 1.8million barrels of crude oil by BOST, causing the state to lose about 5.3 million dollars.
primenewsghana.com/general-news.html