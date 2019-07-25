E/R : Man arrested for allegedly producing pineapple juice with 'wee'

The Eastern Regional Drug Law Enforcement Unit of the Ghana Police Service has arrested a Guesthouse owner at Akateng near Assesewa in the Eastern Region for allegedly producing pineapple juice mixed with marijuana(wee).
Reports indicated that the police arrested the suspect identified as Ackah Saibi, 50, Friday, July 19, 2019, after an undercover investigation after a tip-off over the operation of the suspect.
During the police raid in the Guesthouse on that fateful day at about 11:00 am, the suspect was caught refrigerating 46 bottles of the said fruit juice suspected to have been mixed with powdered marijuana.
The Guesthouse owner accepted ownership of the items but said they were supplied to him from Afram Plains by someone (name withheld).
The suspect was remanded into police custody on Monday by the Koforidua circuit court to reappear on August 6, 2019.
Meanwhile, a laboratory test is being conducted on the products.