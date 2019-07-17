2 arrested over missing Savannah Region Toyota hilux

The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested two persons in connection with the missing Toyota Hilux belonging to the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council.
They are Alhaji Suleimana Illiasu, the complainant and the person in whose custody the vehicle was placed and Opoku Kwadjo Evans the driver who was made to deliver the vehicle to Alhaji Illiasu.
The two were arrested on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Tamale.
The new vehicle which was handed over by President Akufo-Addo recently to the newly created Savannah Region was allegedly stolen by armed robbers.
Speaking on Starr FM, the Northern Regional PRO Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr Mohammed Yusif Tanko, confirming the arrest said the missing vehicle was parked at the residence of one Alhaji Illiasu in Tamale.
''I can confirm to you that two persons were picked up yesterday in connection to the missing Toyota Hilux belonging to the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council. The vehicle was in the custody of Alhaji Illiasu. The two are in police custody to assist in investigations. ''.
Meanwhile, police investigations are ongoing to track and retrieve the missing vehicle.
READ ALSO: