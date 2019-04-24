E/R:We are struggling with students accomodation after rainstorm-Headteacher

The Headteacher of St.Stephen's Presbyterian Senior High School (STEPSS) at Asiakwa in the East Akyem Municipality of the Eastern Region, Samuel Asante Anarfi says the school is finding difficulty in providing accommodation for students after a heavy rainstorm.
On Tuesday, April 23, 2019, three female students sustained minor injuries in a heavy rainstorm disaster which ripped off the girls dormitory of the school. The injured students will be sent to the hospital on Wednesday morning, April 24 2019.
Also, affected by the rainstorm disaster that hit the school on Tuesday around 5 pm are the School Canteen, classrooms and a modern notice board recently erected.
The destruction of the Classroom- turned -dormitory has displaced dozens of students who are struggling to have a place to sleep. Last night, the displaced students perched in classrooms.
In an interview with Starr News, the headteacher of the school said the disaster has disrupted academic exercise. Adding to that he said the school is struggling with accommodation for students. Also, he appealed to the government for an immediate re-roofing of the affected buildings in the school
“The disaster has affected academic exercise. Now, we are struggling to find a place for the students to sleep. Yesterday, for instance, they slept in a classroom. We urgently need packets of roofing sheets to re-roof the affected buildings. Exams time is also near.”
The Headmaster also appealed to government to help expand the limited infrastructure in the school to be able to provide adequate facilities to accommodate the growing population as a result of the Free SHS Policy.