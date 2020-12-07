Prime News Ghana

EC provides details of persons tampering with Presidential ballot

By Justice Kofi Bimpeh
Defective ballot paper
Defective ballot paper
The Electoral Commission, EC has provided details of persons who tampered with the Presidential ballot in Awutu Senya West and Bawku Central.

The EC in a statement said the two are Mary Adatsi- DAJHS B110104A, Awutu Senya West and Ahmed Shafawu- Alhaji Salam Grinding Mill Polling Station.

The EC has removed the officials involved in the act and handed them over to the police for investigations.

Portions of an earlier EC statement said: "The General Public is informed that the Presidential ballot paper for the 2020 General Election has twelve (12) candidates. For a correctly thumb printed ballot to be considered valid and counted, all the Presidential candidates must be on the ballot paper".

 

 