Employ us or forget about disbanding vigilante groups- Kandahar Boys to Prez Akufo-Addo

Kandahar Boys a vigilante group based in Tamale and affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have sounded a note of warning to President Akufo-Addo to give them meaningful employment if he goes ahead to disband vigilantism in Ghana.
The Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo is expected to put together a Legislation before Parliament soon to disband activities of such groups following a directive by the President.
Mohamudu Shamudeen, who is the Spokesperson of the Kandahar Boys in an interview of with Starr News asked the President to provide them with jobs before any move to disband their activities.
“They should act now in order to bring down the activity of vigilante they should make sure they employ everybody because we are also human beings. We have families, we have people we’re catering for so.
He added that, "The leaders of the party have their right-hand people, if you want to meet a leader and his right-hand man doesn’t want you to meet him you can’t see him. Even when you manage to meet the leader he’ll consult his right-hand person if the person sees that you are not into his ideas he will ask the leader not to help you. You’ll just be sitting down idling, so we are telling them that they should recognize everybody in the party, they should understand that we all have one vote and we all struggled for the party to come to power.”
Shamudeen continued, “The President can create jobs, some of us are businessmen, they need loans he can offer loans to them, others who want jobs he can find jobs for them. If you want to ban vigilante groups without engaging them it may be difficult for the President.
Asked what will happen if the jobs are not provided to them, Shamudeen answered, “we’ll continue to be like the way we are”.
The notoriety for locking and chasing out the CEO of the Tamale Teaching Hospital.
