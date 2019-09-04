Fair Wages Commission to increase base pay of public sector workers by 12%

Public sector workers will from January next year enjoy an increment of 12 percent in their base pay.
According to the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), the decision was made after a meeting with various labour unions.
Speaking to Citi FM, Chief Executive of the FWSC, Dr. Edward Kwapong said the announcement is in line with their mandate.
READ ALSO : Anomalies in qualifications of research assistants causing salary delays - Parliament
“Pay levels will be increased by 12 percent for all public service workers. It takes care of the cost of living, it takes care of their contribution to the cost of living, consumer price index and all that. Several factors go into determining the rates that we carve year after year.”
“We know that following the introduction of the Single Pay Policy, we have created or set up a platform called the Public Services Joint Standing Negotiation Committee where government, being the biggest employer meets with Organised Labour that is TUC and the affiliate unions as well as professional associations to determine the base pay year after year so, we put together a committee from both sides and then we work out what should be the minimum.”
READ ALSO : ICU calls for review of Single Spine Salary Structure
The Single Spine which began in 2010, saw the base pay of GH¢3.42 increase to GH¢4.10 in 2011.
The 2011 figure of GH¢4.10 increased to GH¢4.48 in 2012.
In 2013, the base pay saw significant growth from the 2012 figure to GH¢ 5.32. 2014, 2015, 2016 also witnessed significant increases.
The 11 percent increase in the base pay of the 2017 figure of GH¢7.45, increased the 2018 base pay to GH¢8.27.