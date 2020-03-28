Fighting Covid-19, be sincere with your travel history - Prof. Yawson advises Ghanaians

Physician and a Public Health Consultant, Professor Alfred Edwin Fiifi Yawson has advised Ghanaians to be sincere with their travel history in the Covid-19 fight.
According to him, this will be one of the surest ways to also protect the health professionals who we have outnumbered.
Reports indicate that there was a case of Covid-19 at the Accra Regional Hospital at Ridge where the patient who eventually died did not disclose his travel history when he was brought to the hospital but later tested positive. He is said to have returned from abroad in the past few weeks.
This has sparked debate and anger on social media, some are even calling for the relative of the patient to be arrested for hiding vital information from the health officials.
Sharing his views on how to protect the health professionals, Prof. Yawson said there is no stigmatisation attached to the virus so people should open up to save others.
"We are encouraging Ghanaians especially people who visit the health facilities to be sincere and disclose their travel history.
"There is no stigma attached to this and as we know, key personalities have come out to declare their status so there is nothing wrong with you telling us you've been to any affected area, that is the only way health professionals will be protected.."
GHS recalls staff on study leave with immediate effect
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has with immediate recalled its staff on approved study leave across the country to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ghana's case count now stands at 136 with three deaths and one recovery.
GHS in a letter said this decision has become necessary, given the “increased workloads in the various facilities.”
"This has resulted in increased workloads in various facilities. There is, therefore, the urgent need for all staff to be at post in order to support the management of affected persons."
As a consequence of the above, all staff on approved study leave across all regions are therefore recalled from their leave with immediate effect."