Fire outbreak: One confirmed dead, another injured at Chorkor

Two teenagers were victims of a fire incident at Chorkor in the Greater Accra Region.
However, 12-year-old Prince Bentum Sarkwa lost his life whilst 15-year-old Solomon Lamptey who suffered a severe injury in the incident is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.
READ ALSO: At least 26 dead in Algeria forest fires
During a visit to the bereaved family, the Mayor of Accra Elizabeth Sackey assured the family of the government’s support.
The Public Relations Officer of Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Gilbert Ankrah said that: ”the Assembly had a report of the fire incident and had to quickly get the fire service to go and ensure that the fire was quenched but unfortunately one gentleman lost his life. He is a 12-year-old boy.”
He mentioned that the mayor visited the family to sympathise with them and has assured them of the Assembly’s support.
The cause of the fire, which occurred on Sunday, August 14, is yet unknown, but according to some residents they suspect that a premix fuel around the household might have sparked the fire.
Meanwhile, the fire service is expected to present a report of the cause of the fire to the Assembly.