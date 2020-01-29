Fire Service begin investigations into Accra Academy fire outbreak

The Ghana National Fire Service is investigating the cause of the fire outbreak at Accra Academy Senior High School last night.
This follows two weeks after a fire outbreak occurred at the Alema and Halm-Addo halls.
The recent fire outbreak occurred which engulfed the Alema hall has destroyed the belongings of students and left many of them stranded.
Speaking to Starr FM, today January 29, 2020, the Public Relations Officer of the Service Ellis Robinson Okoe said investigations are underway.
''Yesterday we had a distress call at about 7.40 pm that there was a fire outbreak at the Alema hall of the Accra Academy. The first pump rushed to the scene and realized that the fire was very intensive. So the second and third pump were invited and we were able to bring the fire under control around 9.40 pm''.
''Currently, the fire is under control, and we have some damages with respect to their personal effect and has been cordoned to prevent people from entering there. Investigations into the incident has begun to get to the root of the cause of the fire. We will come out with scientific proof of what actually caused the fire.''
He added that the fire outbreak this time around was very intense as compared to the first one. Adding the roof of the building caught fire.
At the time the fire outbreak began, the students were attending prep with that, no casualty was recorded in yesterday's fire incident.