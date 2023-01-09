Prime News Ghana

'Fire them now' - Ablakwa on those responsible for despicable desecration of the Jubilee House by Meek Mill

By Vincent Ashitey
North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is calling for the sacking of government officials who were responsible for Meek Mill’s video shoot at the Presidency.

Mr Ablakwa described the situation as despicable desecration of the seat of government.

The video clip shot by American Rapper Meek Mill at the Jubilee House popped up on social media on Sunday, January 8.

Reacting to the video, Mr Ablakwa said “All those responsible for this despicable desecration of the Jubilee House by Meek Mill must be fired immediately.

“How do those explicit lyrics from the president’s lectern project Ghana positively?

“Is Ghana’s seat of government no longer a high security installation?”

Meek Mill visited Ghana and performed at the AfroNation concert on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

Some Ghanaians criticised the government for the video shoot while sharing their views on social media.