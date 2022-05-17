FixTheCountry’s Oliver Barker-Vormawor arrested again

#FixTheCountry Movement lead convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has been arrested again.
Felicity Nelson, one of the group’s conveners said he was picked up on Tuesday morning by Police officers while on his way to the court.
“He has a court hearing today. The Police officer asked him to stop and told him he is under arrest. So, he [Barker-Vormawor] asked ‘why am I under arrest?’ the Police said ‘your rights are curtailed when you are under arrest.
“So, we don’t know where he is, we don’t know who has arrested him, we don’t know why he’s been arrested. Basically, that’s what is going on,” she said.