Fmr Dep CEO of NEIP, Stacy Offei Darko goes home today

The former Deputy CEO of the National Entrepreneurship Innovation Programme (NEIP), Stacy Offei Darko who lost her life at the Advanced Body Sculpt Centre, Obengfo Hospital will be buried today July 28, 2019
.
On Sunday, July 29, a thanksgiving service will be held at the Tema Community 4 Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) followed by her final funeral rites at her family house.
Stacy Offei Darko died on Monday, May 21st under controversial circumstances at the Obengfo Hospital.
Her mother, Ama Anima, initially said her daughter visited the health facility to seek medical attention after she suddenly fell ill with malaria.
According to the Assin Central MP, a friend of Stacy Offei Darko who accompanied her to the hospital told him that they went to the place on two occasions before the procedure was done.
But later social media reports suggested that Stacy Offei Darko may have gone to the hospital which is known to be a body sculpting centre to get rid of an unwanted pregnancy.
Meanwhile, the CEO of the hospital, Dr Alfred Obeng who was arrested over Stacy's death has been charged with murder and is currently in court.
He is standing trial with a cleaner at the hospital who impersonated her family member before Stacy's body was admitted into a morgue without the family's knowledge.