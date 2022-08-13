Foreign Affairs Ministry commence investigations into alleged issuance of Ghanaian passport to foreigners nationals

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has said its attention has been drawn to an allegation that Ghanaian passports are being issued to foreigners.
The Ministry assured the general public that it is investigating the allegation to ascertain the veracity or otherwise in order to take the appropriate steps if found to be true.
“The Ministry is investigating the said allegation and would take appropriate measures to deal with the situation if found to be true,” a statement read.
READ ALSO: Teacher jailed 7 years for sodomising 18 pupils
The Ministry however indicated that the process of acquiring a biometric passport is rigorous hence making it difficult for unqualified persons to obtain the travel document.
“It is worth emphasizing that with the current biometric passport being issued by the Passport Office applicants undergo rigorous vetting processes which make it difficult for unqualified persons, notably, foreigners, to acquire Ghanaian passport,” the statement added.
It further said “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to assure the general public that it would continue to adopt relevant measures in the issuance of Ghanaian passport in order to uphold and protect the integrity of the travel document.”