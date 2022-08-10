Teacher jailed 7 years for sodomising 18 pupils

The Tamale Circuit Court presided over by His Lordship Alexander Oware has sentenced 32-year-old Social Studies teacher Natogmah Yamousa Otabil to seven years imprisonment with hard labour for sodomizing 18 pupils of the Kulpi R/C Junior High School.
In September last year, police in Salaga arrested Yamousa Otabil following a report by the East Gonja Municipal Education Director over some sodomy allegations.
The accused earlier pleaded guilty to all the charges put on him.
He, therefore, granted bail on Thursday, November 4, 2021.
His defense lawyer prayed the court for a psychiatric assessment, which the court granted.
Reports of the first examination conducted at Pantang Hospital in Accra was rejected by the Presiding Judge, resulting in a second examination at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.
The case was adjourned a number of times until Tuesday, August 9 when judgement was delivered.