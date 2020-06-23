Former BOST MD, George Okley Mensah confirmed dead

A former Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST) Company Limited, George Okley Mensah, has died after a short illness.
He died at the 37 Military Hospital on Monday.
The late energy expert was seen last week on the campaign trail in the Krowor constituency entreating delegates to kick out the incumbent MP, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye in the NPP’s parliamentary primaries.
This failed as the Fisheries Minister won the keenly contested seat by three votes.
Mr Okley Mensah was appointed by president Akufo-Addo in 2017 to act as MD for the state-owned entity following the removal from office of his predecessor, Alfred Obeng Boateng.
He, however, handed his resignation to the president in August 2019 although the reasons for his resignation were not stated.
The native of Nungua in the Greater Accra Region, left behind a wife and four children.