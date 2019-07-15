G/A : Akufo - Addo has failed us, LEKMA road still untarred - Residents

Residents of Ledzokuku in the Greater Accra Region are accusing the Akufo-Addo led administration for failing to honour a promise made to them to fix their roads when voted into office.
The bad nature of the roads has destroyed vehicles and left residents with respiratory infections.
This road connects Teshie Lascala, Aglizaa and Manet estate through to Spintex. Drivers leave dusty billows to buffet pedestrians while their passengers must deal with disjointing, discomfiting bumps from potholes.
At the end of the day, pedestrians get infections and together with passengers, they all report to the LEKMA hospital with respiratory infections while drivers report their cars to garages.
Speaking to Joy FM, residents recounted how the bumpy and dusty road has slowed development in the area
''Almost every day, I have a cold.The road is very bad that you'll have to go to Abosssey Okai everyday to check on your shocks and now if you buy the home use shocks they are not good so have to opt to buy a new one which adds u to cost. We have been making noise and nothing has been done about it. We voted for NPP because of the road because the NDC could not do anything about it when they were in power and we thought if the NPP comes to power they will fix it but it remains the same and the MP knows about this''.
Another also said: ''We are pleading to the government to fix our bad roads. Its even worse when it rains, no car ply this road.Our MP came here during elections and campaigned about this road but after elections, nothing has been done.''
Also, health care delivery is affected because of poor roads in the community.
An 8-months pregnant woman, Eugenia said her great worry is not labour. It is having to use the Teshie road to the LEKMA hospital for ante-natal care. And while she is planning her baby’s birth, she has already laid her plans of how to get to the hospital when labour pain strikes.
Food vendors also need extra layers of hygienic cover over their foods.
Government after much pressure from residents announced in June 2018, construction work will resume on that road the same month. It has been a year.
