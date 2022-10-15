Galamsey: We have absolute confidence in military to accomplish mission - Lands Ministry

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources have refuted reports blaming the military for Ghana’s failed fight against illegal mining (galamsey).
Reports circulated in the media suggested that the military is to be held responsible for failures in the galamsey fight and has been attributed to the sector minister, Samuel Jinapor during a press update last Thursday.
In a statement, the Ministry said “for the avoidance of doubt, the Minister did not say the military is to be blamed for any failures in the fight against illegal mining”.
It clarified that, what the Minister said was to the effect that the military has been put fully in charge of the operations on the ground.
“The above comments have obviously been misunderstood by a section of the media”, the statement added.
The Ministry, however, expressed "absolute confidence in the professionalism, capability and integrity of the Ghana Armed Forces to accomplish this mission."