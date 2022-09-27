GDCL officials visit Ericsson headquarters to explore business opportunities

The Ghana Digital Centers Limited (GDCL) led by its chief executive officer Hon Kwadwo Baah Agyemang and other members of its board with some officials from the Ministry of Communication and Digitalization visited the Ericsson headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden to familiarize themselves with their activities and to also explore business avenues between the two outfits.
The investment promotion mission to Finland, Denmark and Sweden will create an avenue for Ghana’s delegation to showcase the country’s vast business potential and pursue opportunities for bilateral trade and investments.
The Ghana delegation met and networked with senior government officials, captains of industry, and potential investors in the three countries.
Delegates were offered the opportunity to pitch bankable projects to potentially yield partnerships and investments in respective countries.
DETAILS:
Speaking to the media after the meeting with Ericsson, Hon Baah Agyemang remarked that ‘our meeting was to see how Ericsson can work with the digital center redevelopment project.
This project, he revealed will commence in November to see the state of the art innovation center being sponsored by MTN’.
ERICSSON REPRESENTATIVE:
On his part, Mikael Halen, Government and Industry Relations Manager-Ericsson said his outfit welcomes the delegation and the potential to build partnerships.
Doing a power point presentation, the Ericsson representative took the Ghanaian officials through the projects and projections of Ericsson
He hoped that the prospects emanating from their discussion with the Ghanaian delegation, especially from GDCL would yield benefits for the two outfits.
BACKGROUND:
Ericsson's contribution in Ghana started in 1996 via a liaison office before the company was formally registered as Ericsson AB Ghana Branch in January 2008.
Current employee headcount for Ericsson Ghana is 78.
Ericsson Ghana is an associate member of Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications and continues to engage industry players, Regulator, Telecom Service Providers for solutions towards Ghana’s digitalization drive.
Ericsson stands to enable the full value of connectivity for service providers with more expertise in networks, cloud software and services technologies as well as new businesses and enterprise wireless.
By Michael Ofosu-Afriyie